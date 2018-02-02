EXCLUSIVE | David Camm speaks out after $30 million lawsuit dismissed by federal court

The lawsuit claims the gallery owners and concert promoters' "gross negligence" led to her death.

Speaking only to WDRB-TV, Camm says he's refusing to give up his fight.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- He spent years behind bars for killing his wife and two children, until jurors in a third trial found him not guilty. Now, David Camm wants the state of Indiana to pay.

A judge dismissed Camm's $30 million lawsuit without prejudice -- which means the decision is final -- but Camm and his attorney are taking the case to a higher court.

It has been a tragic 17-year journey, and now, Camm has been handed another courtroom defeat.

"I had a pit in my stomach," Camm said. "Was...obviously upset and very disappointed ... and sad and to be perfectly honest ... more than anything else ... I just feel insulted by the entire situation."

Camm's disappointment is palpable when he thinks of the judge's decision to dismiss his lawsuit.

"Just didn't expect it to end up quite like this," he said.

But the former Indiana State Police trooper says he won't give up his fight.

"We knew that there would be an appeal," he said.

This is not Camm's first time appealing a court's decision. He was convicted twice in the murders of his wife and two children, but both were overturned by higher courts.

"The bottom line is...those trials were not fair, they heard evidence that they should not have heard, and that's why the higher courts overturned those convictions," he said.

On Sept. 28, 2000, Kim, Brad and Jill Camm were killed in the garage of the family's home in Georgetown, Indiana. Eleven men testified under oath that Camm was playing basketball at the time his family was killed, but Camm still spent 13 years in prison.

During that time, another man was identified as a suspect: Charles Boney.

"The guy is caught, we know who he is, he has been identified," Camm said.

Boney has a long criminal history, and prosecutors say his DNA and hand prints were found at the scene. At separate trials, jurors convicted both men.

"I see people say, 'Well, he had never killed anyone before.' Well, you know what? He held a gun to a girl's head and threatened to shoot her in the head if she didn't do what he told her to do, and that's exactly what he did to Kim," Camm said.

Camm says his passion, his fight -- even the $30 million lawsuit -- is all part of his journey to find justice for himself and for his family.

"However it turns out, I mean, the journey will continue until I am no longer in this world," he said.

