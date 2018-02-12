WE'RE BACK: WBKI returns to Direct TV and AT&T U-verse! - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WE'RE BACK: WBKI returns to Direct TV and AT&T U-verse!

Posted: Updated:
If you receive us over-the-air via antenna, you'll need to pay close attention to this story! Plan to rescan! If you receive us over-the-air via antenna, you'll need to pay close attention to this story! Plan to rescan!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some changes are coming to your local TV channel lineup!

Beginning Monday, Feb. 12, at 12:01 p.m., WBKI will be back on with Direct TV and AT&T U-verse! WMYO-TV 58.1 (MyNetworkTV) will become WBKI-TV 58.1 (The CW). WBKI-TV 58.1 (The CW) will carry the same program lineup as CWBKI.

Shows like the CW's Supergirl, The Flash, and Riverdale, along with WBKI's dinnertime comedies with Mike and Molly, plus our late-night comedies with Mom and 2 Broke Girls, will all return to AT&T platforms!

Below is the previous channel lineup for WMYO-TV:
WMYO-TV     D1     58.1     MyNetworkTV
WMYO-TV     D2     58.2     COZI-TV
WMYO-TV     D3     58.3     CWBKI Broadcast as Virtual Channel 34.1
WMYO-TV     D4     58.4     Movies! Broadcast as Virtual Channel 34.2

On Monday, Feb. 12, at 12:01 p.m., the channel lineup will become:
WBKI-TV     D1     58.1     The CW
WBKI-TV     D2     58.2     COZI-TV (Unchanged)
WBKI-TV     D3     58.3     MyTV (YMYO) (What used to be WMYO 58.1)
WBKI-TV     D4     58.4     Movies! *Will now be virtual channel 58.4 instead of 34.2)

What does this mean for you as a viewer?

If you watch our stations over-the-air using an antenna, you will need to rescan your TVs or receivers in order to pick up the new channel lineup! This is particularly important for those who watch MyNetworkTV (formerly WMYO) and Movies! (formerly 34.2), as they will be moving to 58.3 and 58.4 respectively.

For help with re-scanning, call our Rescan Hotline at (502) 585-0866, or click on the video with this story.

AT&T, satellite and cable viewers, check your program guide after Feb. 12 for WBKI's new channel designation.

For more info, CLICK HERE!

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

