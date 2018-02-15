Carbide Industries employee dies after 'workplace accident' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Carbide Industries employee dies after 'workplace accident'

Carbide Industries (WDRB archives) Carbide Industries (WDRB archives)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A worker at Carbide Industries in Rubbertown died early Thursday in what company officials called a "workplace accident." 

The employee has not yet been identified, but company officials confirmed the death in an email: 

"Carbide Industries LLC is sad to report one of its employees was fatally injured this morning in a workplace accident at the Company's Bells Lane facility in Louisville, Kentucky. The Company takes employee safety very seriously, and is working with government authorities to determine the cause of this incident. We ask that the public and media please respect the privacy of all our employees and, most importantly, the privacy of our fallen co-worker's family during this difficult time."

- Heather Y. Davis Director of Human Resources

Two workers died after an explosion at the plant in March of 2011 that was blamed on a faulty furnace. A report released in 2013 said the company ignored warning signs and tolerated failures. 

We are working to gather more details and will bring them to you as soon as they're available. 

