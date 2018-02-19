Cigarette tax backers lead spending on Frankfort lobbying

A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.More >>
A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.More >>
In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.More >>
In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.More >>
An official cause of death is pending.More >>
An official cause of death is pending.More >>
Authorities say the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime.More >>
Authorities say the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime.More >>
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.More >>
Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.More >>
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.More >>
LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.More >>
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.More >>
Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.More >>
The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.More >>
The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.More >>
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky spent $100,240 in January, including more than $98,500 on expenses for an advertising campaign set to begin next week.More >>
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky spent $100,240 in January, including more than $98,500 on expenses for an advertising campaign set to begin next week.More >>
However it fares, a proposal to reduce Kentucky's counties brings new attention to the state's county system and whether it is sustainable amid financial challenges and declining population in rural areas.More >>
However it fares, a proposal to reduce Kentucky's counties brings new attention to the state's county system and whether it is sustainable amid financial challenges and declining population in rural areas.More >>
A study found the average time lost to rush hour congestion in Louisville was 19 hours per driver in 2017, down from 23 hours the year before. The city was the 499th most-congested in the world, an improvement from the prior year.More >>
A study found the average time lost to rush hour congestion in Louisville was 19 hours per driver in 2017, down from 23 hours the year before. The city was the 499th most-congested in the world, an improvement from the prior year.More >>
The measure, filed this month by Republican Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville, seeks to broaden requirements that now apply to candidates, top cabinet officials and members of nine state boards, including the Public Service Commission and Kentucky Board of Education.More >>
The measure, filed this month by Republican Rep. Jerry Miller of Louisville, seeks to broaden requirements that now apply to candidates, top cabinet officials and members of nine state boards, including the Public Service Commission and Kentucky Board of Education.More >>
The region didn’t make the list of 20 finalists the Seattle-based online giant selected from 238 applications last month.More >>
The region didn’t make the list of 20 finalists the Seattle-based online giant selected from 238 applications last month.More >>
Attorney General Andy Beshear's decision places new scrutiny on a list of high-profile actions by the U of L board over the past year, including firing former athletic director Tom Jurich and paying an additional $2.4 million annually to the Louisville Arena Authority for the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Attorney General Andy Beshear's decision places new scrutiny on a list of high-profile actions by the U of L board over the past year, including firing former athletic director Tom Jurich and paying an additional $2.4 million annually to the Louisville Arena Authority for the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Developers of the project, led by the owners of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club, are seeking a zoning change this week that would give them more flexibility for a variety of tenants on 32 acres near Campbell and Adams streets.More >>
Developers of the project, led by the owners of the Louisville City FC professional soccer club, are seeking a zoning change this week that would give them more flexibility for a variety of tenants on 32 acres near Campbell and Adams streets.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>