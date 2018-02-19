Topgolf plans first Kentucky driving range at Oxmoor

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

Authorities identify man at the center of death investigation near Middletown

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.

The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting.

Authorities say the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime.

POLICE: Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after Louisville robbery suspect runs her over

The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.

New Albany police, Bullitt County school district issue stern warnings for anyone posting threats against schools

In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.

Southern High School to increase security on campus Monday after social media post circulates

An official cause of death is pending.

Police say missing southern Indiana postal worker found dead in her vehicle

A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.

15-year-old arrested for social media post directed towards NAFC and GCC schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –Topgolf filed plans Monday to build its first Kentucky driving range and sports bar complex adjacent to Oxmoor Center in eastern Jefferson County.

The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting. The 65,000-square-foot building would have 102 hitting bays, plans show.

The proposed site of the project appears to span the eastern and southern sections of the Oxmoor shopping center, including a shuttered Sears store and surrounding parking lots, according to online Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator maps.

Dallas-based Topgolf’s application for a zoning change says parking will be provided for “both Topgolf and the remaining Oxmoor Center.”

Topgolf combines traditional golf driving ranges with elements of a sports bar and restaurant, including servers and televisions for individual bays at some locations. Golfers strike balls from interior bays that face out into an open area dotted with holes of varying difficulty.

In Louisville, the tee line would face east "away from the afternoon sun."

A spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

This story will be updated.

