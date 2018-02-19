Topgolf plans first Kentucky driving range at Oxmoor - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Topgolf plans first Kentucky driving range at Oxmoor

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) –Topgolf filed plans Monday to build its first Kentucky driving range and sports bar complex adjacent to Oxmoor Center in eastern Jefferson County.

The company is seeking to add a three-level building on 37 acres at 7900 Shelbyville Road, including a 4-acre outdoor driving range enclosed by 170-foot-high netting. The 65,000-square-foot building would have 102 hitting bays, plans show.

The proposed site of the project appears to span the eastern and southern sections of the Oxmoor shopping center, including a shuttered Sears store and surrounding parking lots, according to online Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator maps. 

Dallas-based Topgolf’s application for a zoning change says parking will be provided for “both Topgolf and the remaining Oxmoor Center.” 

Topgolf combines traditional golf driving ranges with elements of a sports bar and restaurant, including servers and televisions for individual bays at some locations. Golfers strike balls from interior bays that face out into an open area dotted with holes of varying difficulty. 

In Louisville, the tee line would face east "away from the afternoon sun."

A spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.