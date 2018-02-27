Louisville City FC plans to donate $17,000 to house homeless dis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville City FC plans to donate $17,000 to house homeless displaced by its new stadium

Posted: Updated:
Rendering of proposed soccer stadium in Butchertown Rendering of proposed soccer stadium in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville City FC will donate $17,000 to help the homeless currently living in a camp on the site of its new soccer stadium.

The donation will allow residents of the Campbell Camp in Butchertown to stay in hotels for two months. However, Louisville Metro Councilman Brent Ackerson said he was told that one of the team's investors, Tim Mulloy, lobbied against his plan to keep the city from getting rid of homeless camps during extreme weather.

However, that plan was defeated. Mulloy did not return our call for a comment.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.