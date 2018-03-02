Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer calls for legalization of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer calls for legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky native and Medal of Honor recipient Dakota Meyer has signaled his support of the legalization of medical marijuana in Kentucky, joining with Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.

Meyer was awarded the Medal of Honor after he charged five times in a HumVee into heavy gunfire in the darkness of an Afghanistan valley to rescue comrades under attack from Taliban insurgents in September of 2009.

According to a news release from Grimes' office, Meyer released the following statement:

"Medical cannabis works. I've seen firsthand lives it has positively impacted. I've seen how quality of life is vastly improved when a veteran struggling with PTSD can use medical cannabis to quiet their mind and sleep. It's time we move away from the old-school mentalities that are holding our Commonwealth back and preventing Kentuckians from getting relief. I see legalization of medical cannabis as a huge step in fighting the opioid crisis. Frankfort has to act. There are too many people -- especially men and women who have served our country -- who need help. I'm counting on legislators and the Governor to make medical cannabis legal in 2018."

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing on House Bill 166, a move to legalize medical marijuana, on Monday, March 5, at 2 p.m.

Grimes announced the filing of House Bill 166 in January, surrounded by marijuana advocates and members of a task force she appointed last year to craft the bill.

"Kentuckians are begging for an alternative to opioids and prescriptions," Grimes told supporters at the time. "The natural remedy is what they are asking for."

Grimes is looking for GOP support, despite a crackdown on marijuana by Republican U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. She says she hopes to appeal to conservatives by framing marijuana as a states' rights issue.

"If folks are really believing in states' rights, as the Republican-led administration in Washington claims to be, the Republican-led administration here in Frankfort, at all levels from the governor to each chamber in our House and Senate, then they will see this as what it is, a states' rights issue," Grimes said in January.

