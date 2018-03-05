Trial for man accused of murdering 6-year-old boy to start Monday

Ronald Exantus is accused of killing a 6-year-old boy after breaking into a home in Versailles, Kentucky in 2015.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than two years after a 6-year-old boy was stabbed to death in his home, his accused killer will face a judge and jury.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in the trial of 34-year-old Ronald Exantus. He is accused of breaking into a Versailles, Kentucky home in December of 2015 and stabbing Logan Tipton with a kitchen knife while he was sleeping.

Investigators believe two of Tipton's siblings may have witnessed the murder and tried to intervene. Police say Tipton's father held Exantus down until police arrived.

After the attack, officials said they could find no connection between Exantus and the Tipton family.

Exantus is charged with murder, burglary and assault.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday in Woodford County.

Previous:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.