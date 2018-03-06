FBI, Kentucky State Police raid Horse Cave Police Department - WDRB 41 Louisville News

FBI, Kentucky State Police raid Horse Cave Police Department

Posted: Updated:
The FBI and Kentucky State Police raided the Horse Cave Police Department on Monday, March 5. The FBI and Kentucky State Police raided the Horse Cave Police Department on Monday, March 5.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI and Kentucky State Police raided a small town's police department.

It happened Monday at the Horse Cave Police Department, about 80 miles south of Louisville.

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.