Man accused of killing 6-year-old Kentucky boy blames TV show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. WDRB) -- The murder trial for a man accused of stabbing a 6-year-old boy as he slept in his home continued Tuesday.

Ronald Exantus is accused of stabbing Logan Tipton to death while the child slept in his Versailles, Ky. home in 2015. His murder trial resumed March 13 after a week-long delay.

On Tuesday, jurors heard graphic details about the injuries that killed Logan.

WKYT reports the chief medical examiner testified the boy had multiple injuries to his head, neck and back.

Exantus' fiance at the time of the stabbing took the stand in tears, describing changes to his behavior before the murder.

Earlier in the trial, jurors heard Exantus' interview with police. Exantus told a detective he stabbed Logan because of the ABC television show "Grey's Anatomy."

The prosecution mentioned during the trial's first day that Exantus would binge-watch "Grey's Anatomy" and "Law & Order."

Exantus is charged with murder, burglary and assault.

