Man accused of stabbing Kentucky boy to death found NOT GUILTY b - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of stabbing Kentucky boy to death found NOT GUILTY by reason of insanity

Posted: Updated:

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WDRB) - The man accused of stabbing a 6-year-old Kentucky boy to death is found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

The jury returned a verdict on the murder and burglary charges late Monday night.

The jury found Ronald Exantus guilty but mentally ill on the assault charge.

Exantus was accused of killing Logan Tipton while he slept in December of 2015. It happened in Tipton's home in Versailles, Kentucky. Tipton's father held Exantus down until police arrived.

The jury returns at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon for the sentencing phase of the trial.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.