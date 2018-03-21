Teachers having a huge impact on debate over pension reform in Frankfort

The Austin Police Department says the suspect was a 24-year-old white male.

The Austin Police Department says the suspect was a 24-year-old white male.

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

The freeway was shut down for about three hours, while crews removed the wreckage.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

One person was injured, as a semi overturned on eastbound I-265 at the I-65 interchange.

The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself up in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him.

The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself up in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him.

Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar

Austin bombing suspect identified by law enforcement official The 24-year-old man reportedly blew himself in his vehicle as a SWAT team closed in on him. AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Law enforcement official tells the AP the dead Austin bombing suspect was Mar

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police say six people showed up at her door wanting to purchase spice while they were searching her home.

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Police interrupt steady stream of customers to arrest Louisville woman accused of selling spice out of her home

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Police say he said in a chatroom that he wanted to adopt a child less than two years of age so he could abuse them.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Long John Silver's is testing the water with a new concept, and Louisville is one of the first to get a taste of it.

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Eric Crawford with four thoughts after Louisville ended its season with a blowout loss to Mississippi State.

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville junior Ray Spalding stops for a moment late in Louisville's NIT quarterfinal loss to Mississippi State. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

CRAWFORD | A hard fall (and winter): Four thoughts after the end of Louisville's season

Hundreds of Kentucky teachers rallied outside the state Capitol, hoping to bury a proposed pension overhaul.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of teachers from eastern Kentucky were out of the classroom, Wednesday, but not because of the winter storm. They traveled to Frankfort to send a message to lawmakers.

With the 2018 session of the general winding down, teachers kept up the pressure, holding a rally at the Capitol to oppose the pension plan and support more funding for public education.

The air was cold, but the intensity hot as teachers defied the elements to demonstrate their resolve.

“This is not a teacher fight. This is public education fight,” said Laura Cawood, a first grade teacher from Bell Co. “This is fight for our children, a fight for our future.”

Cawood was among a group of teachers that drove from Bell Co., one several school districts in eastern Kentucky that closed to allow teachers to attend.

“Our district did dismiss to allow teachers to come. And then with the weather, we had a lot of other surrounding schools that were closed as well,” said Cawood.

The event attracted several Democratic leaders, who urged the crowd to send to pressure lawmakers not to resurrect the stalled pension reform bill, Senate bill 1.

“If they pass Senate Bill 1, I know you will see them in the ballot box, and I see them in court,” said Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has called the pension bill unconstitutional.

Teachers have been ever-present at the Capitol for weeks, holding rallies, lining hallways and crowding meetings. Lawmakers on both sides agree they have had a huge impact.

“It's a necessary piece of legislation but, frankly, their concerns have over-weighed those financial realities, and caused people to oppose the legislation at this point,” said Sen. Christian McDaniel (R-Taylor Mill) the chairman of the Senate budget committee.

“I think teachers, in my opinion, have changed the whole debate,” said Rep. Rocky Adkins, the House Minority Leader. “I think they have been responsible for creating the energy on the ground and in the trenches that basically have killed Senate Bill 1.”

And with just a few days left in the session, teachers attending the rally said they are not going away.

“Teacher impact is really making a difference, so we're going to keep coming,” said middle school teacher Kayla Johnson.

For now, Senate bill 1 remains in committee with no apparent plan to revive it.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.