Louisville men accused of leading juvenile accomplices on cell phone theft sprees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested two men after they and a number of juveniles stole smart phones from several stores in the Louisville area.

According to arrest reports, 18-year-old Dominique Taylor, 19-year-old Antwan Toogood and two juveniles walked into the Verizon Wireless store on Outer Loop, across the street from Jefferson Mall, just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday. While there, they allegedly stole three cell phones worth more than $500 each -- and when a store employee tried to stop them, they pushed the employee to the ground.

The suspects then drove away, but were tracked using the GPS on the phones -- and police were able to obtain a description for the green Nissan the suspects were in.

Police eventually found the vehicle at an address near the corner of South 22nd Street and West Jefferson Street, as well as the stolen phones.

When confronted, Toogood allegedly admitted that he, Taylor and the two juveniles would regularly steal cell phones and sell them for $200 to $300 each. He himself said he had been involved in four separate thefts from T-Mobile stores where they stole smart phones that were on display.

Police say Taylor was also involved in several thefts from T-Mobile stores.

Both men were arrested and charged with second-degree robbery, two counts of engaging in an unlawful transaction with a minor, engaging in organized crime and several counts of theft by unlawful taking.

They are currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

The status of the juvenile accomplices is not known, as juvenile records are sealed.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.