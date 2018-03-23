Employees of 2 more Louisville food service establishments diagnosed with hepatitis A

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees at two local food service establishments have been diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

Authorities say an employee of the Kroger at 520 North 35th Street has been diagnosed with the virus. Customers who purchased food at the store from March 2-19 may have been exposed to the virus.

Additionally, an employee of Sarino restaurant at 1030 Goss Avenue has been diagnosed with hepatitis A. Customers who ate at the restaurant from Feb. 24 to March 15 may have been exposed.

According to the news release, symptoms of hepatitis A are fatigue, decreased appetite, stomach pain, nausea, darkened urine, pale stools and jaundice, otherwise known as yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Hep A Update 3: Cases appearing in workers in food establishments. Encourage all who work in food or hospitality to get vaccinated:by their healthcare provider, local pharmacy pic.twitter.com/reFsxPSzPS — LouMetroHealth (@LouMetroHealth) March 23, 2018

"The best ways to prevent hepatitis A infection are to get vaccinated and to practice good handwashing," said Dr. Lori Caloia, medical director, in a statement. "Washing your hands thoroughly and often with warm water and soap, especially before preparing meals or eating, after using the bathroom or changing a diaper is a proven way to prevent the spread of diseases. Hand sanitizer is not effective against hepatitis A."

