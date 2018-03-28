Police shoot and kill suspect behind Elizabethtown school

Parents lined up outside John Hardin High School after the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A suspect in a death investigation was fatally shot by police in a parking lot behind an Elizabethtown school Wednesday afternoon.

It happened behind John Hardin High School at approximately 1 p.m., according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Jeff Gregory.

No students, faculty or staff at the school were injured, according to Gregory.

John Wright, a spokesman for Hardin County Schools, says nearby Bluegrass Middle School and New Highand Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown, but that lockdown has since been lifted.

He says John Hardin High School remains on lockdown, as the shooting took place on school property.

Shortly after the incident, Hardin County Schools released a statement on social media. That statement reads as follows:

"We want to alert you about a situation that took place today. During the early afternoon, we received a request from the Kentucky state police asking us to place John Hardin High School, Bluegrass Middle School and New Highland Elementary School on lockdown.

We have since learned that a situation arose behind John Hardin High School that required law enforcement. Everything that has taken place, took place outside of school. There were never any threats inside the building. No student or staff member was ever in danger. All students and staff were safe, are safe and will be safe.

New Highland and Bluegrass are off of lockdown. KSP is still investigating the situation behind John Hardin. If you'd like to go pick up your child, you may. Please use the front door only. We will call for your student and your student to come to you.

We appreciate your patience and cooperation."

