Louisville man arrested after allegedly opening fire on police officers with air rifle

Police say one officer suffered an injury that will require surgery.More >>
The Logan County Sheriff's Office says the suspect died in Clarksville, Tennessee.More >>
A Valley High School student has been arrested after police say he sexually abused six female students at the school, and harassed others.More >>
The 14-year-old victim allegedly told police that 20-year-old Austin Smith put his hand over her mouth and held her down by her throat while he raped her.More >>
Authorities seized more than 100 birds after undercover officers discovered a large cockfighting ring spanning two states.More >>
Police say 24-year-old Desmine Croom was wanted on a host of charges.More >>
The victim was taken to University Hospital in unknown condition.More >>
Miranda Polston was arrested by Somerset Police and charged with criminal abuse.More >>
