VIDEO | Tennessee officer shows off dance moves for Easter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police officer is getting some online love after he showed off his best dance moves for Easter.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee, officer attempted to do the "stanky leg," and his moves received plenty of approval from kids at the event.

After his "stanky leg," the officer danced with some of the kids at the event.

Each year, this officer and his fellow officers attend the Easter event to build a relationship with the community.

