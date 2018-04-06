SUNDAY EDITION | ‘Secret’ police? Louisville airport agency cites 2002 ruling to keep officers’ records private

Officials were forced to stop, evacuate and close the SkyStar Observation Wheel Saturday night after a computer glitch, officials say.More >>
The University of Louisville officially announced the hiring of three assistant coaches by new basketball coach Chris Mack.More >>
OVW produces one of the longest running televised wrestling shows in the U.S.More >>
The prison board found no reason that the brothers could not be housed together.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested Thursday afternoon after police say he was found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle -- but that's not all police say was stolen.More >>
MetroSafe dispatchers told WDRB the call came in at 2:19 p.m. on the Indiana side of the bridge.More >>
One person was killed and four fiefighters were injured in a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday, according to the New York City Fire Department.More >>
Ford knows of one crash and one injury due to the problem.More >>
Heading into the traditional spring selling season, buyers in the Louisville area have the fewest choices in at a least a decade – a result mainly of voracious demand by buyers.More >>
The practice by Kentucky’s largest airport operators runs counter to other police agencies that are bound by state law to make information in personnel files public.More >>
JCPS says Harry Vinegar, who has been at Shawnee since July 6 and handled middle and high school sports, was reassigned on Jan. 23 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, and the district withheld public records that could explain the nature of that inquiry.More >>
With uncertainty swirling around Louisville basketball, Yum! Brands must decide by October if it wants to enter exclusive talks to extend its sponsorship deal at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Members of the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools – a coalition that includes the Jefferson County Teachers Association, Dear JCPS, Louisville Showing Up For Racial Justice and the Louisville Fellowship of Reconciliation, among others – have made their cases during public comment periods at school board meetings.More >>
“Right now, you can have two people charged with the exact same crime and one gets out of jail because they can afford” to pay, said Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, who sponsored the Senate bill. “It’s truly based on financial means and nothing else. How do you level the playing field?”More >>
Ten years after the global finance crisis, some Kentuckians are getting $10,000 gifts from the federal government to buy houses. The money stems from the 2008 bank bailout.More >>
Raisor now wants to lead Jefferson County Public Schools, where he has been chief operations officer since 2012. He is one of two candidates for the superintendent’s job along with acting Superintendent Marty Pollio, who was named the district’s interim top administrator last July.More >>
