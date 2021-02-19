LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Free trees delivered right to your door.
That's the idea behind an initiative in Louisville called the Community Canopy Tree Giveaway Program.
Giveaways started Friday. Local nonprofit Trees Louisville is behind the initiative, which is also a partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. The goal is to increase the city's urban tree canopy.
The organization is giving away 650 trees of six different species.
To get a tree, Louisville residents just need to register online, here. The giveaway ends when all the trees have been claimed.
Organizers say the program's online tool also helps residents decide the best place to plant their tree.
