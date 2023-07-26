LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky is full of fun attractions to explore this summer, and a new list might surprise you.
The list, published earlier this month at Bet Kentucky, obviously includes Churchill Downs, Mammoth Cave and the Louisville Slugger Museum.
But none of those top the list.
No. 1 is the Ark Encounter in Williamstown.
After that sits Churchill Downs and Mammoth Cave, and Keeneland and the Slugger Museum round out the top five. Below is the full list:
- Ark Encounter
- Churchill Downs
- Mammoth Cave
- Keeneland
- Louisville Slugger Museum
- Kentucky Horse Park
- Louisville Mega Cavern
- National Corvette Museum
- Lost River Cave
- Muhammad Ali Center
The list was compiled based upon Trip Advisor.com's Top 25 Best Things To Do in Kentucky as well as Google search volume data over a 12-month period.
