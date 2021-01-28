LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear donated $16,000 left over from his administration's inaugural fund to Feeding Kentucky.
In a news release Thursday, the governor's office announced the donation, which happened during a virtual event in which he signed a proclamation declaring Jan. 28, 2021, as Hunger Free Day in Kentucky.
“In the best of times, your work is daunting. During COVID, it has been nothing short of heroic,” Beshear said in the release. “The entire commonwealth owes you all a debt of gratitude but also – crucially – more than just words of thanks. Your efforts deserve our full support.”
Beshear said 600,000 Kentuckians rely on Feeding Kentucky and other similar organizations.
“This donation is another sign of my commitment to fighting hunger and my administration’s belief in you, our indispensable Team Kentucky partners,” he said.
