LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The premium book is now online with details about competitions at the Kentucky State Fair.
The book outlines classes, rules and deadlines for the fair.
Cash prizes and more than 5,000 blue ribbons are awarded each year at the fair for baking, livestock, art, crafts and gardening, officials said. Departments include culinary, antiques, livestock, homebrew beer, photography and textiles, and those are subdivided into a total of 7,000 classes.
Entries open June 1 at kystatefair.org/participate/compete.
This year's fair runs Aug. 18 through Aug. 28 in Louisville.
Copyright 2022. WDRB Media. The Associated Press contributed to this story. All rights reserved.