LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butler Traditional High School's "SugarBears" Dance Team needs help winning a national contest.
The contest is being put on by industry leader Dance Team Union. The SugarBears advanced to the final round of the National Spirit Contest, along with 19 other teams out of over 100.
Louisville's own Butler Traditional HS Dance Team has advanced to the final round of a National Spirit Contest! Over 100 teams across the country entered and 20 advanced to the finals. Show our hometown pride & vote for BTHS to win! Vote here:https://t.co/O3w93wV2UF pic.twitter.com/aOjCYVWTK7— Butler Athletics (@BTHS_Athletics) July 15, 2022
The winner will get free flights from Spirit Airlines, which will help cover the cost to attend nationals in Orlando next February.
Friday is the last day for voting. Cast your vote by clicking here.
