LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butler Traditional High School's "SugarBears" Dance Team needs help winning a national contest.

The contest is being put on by industry leader Dance Team Union. The SugarBears advanced to the final round of the National Spirit Contest, along with 19 other teams out of over 100.

The winner will get free flights from Spirit Airlines, which will help cover the cost to attend nationals in Orlando next February.

Friday is the last day for voting. Cast your vote by clicking here.

