LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you've dreamed of becoming a princess of superhero, the Louisville Zoo might have the job for you.
The Louisville Zoo is looking to hire 40 actors for its annual Halloween trick-or-treating event "Boo at the Zoo." Those selected will perform as costumed characters for Boo at the Zoo, which runs from Oct. 1-30.
Zoo officials said no experience is necessary, but applicants must have an "energetic spirit."
The auditions will take place on Aug. 3-4 at 7 p.m. Two more auditions will also take place Aug. 8 at noon and 2 p.m.
To reserve a spot at the auditions, email Jodi Adams at actorcoordinator@gmail.com.
