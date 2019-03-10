LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church on Sunday announced a change in leadership.
Senior Pastor Dave Stone announced in Sept. 2018 that he would begin transitioning leadership to Teaching Pastor Kyle Idleman.
Sunday, the church said in a news release that Idleman had officially taken over as the new Senior Pastor after 17 years on staff.
Stone stepped down after serving the church for 30 years.
Southeast Christian is located on Blankenbaker Parkway in Middletown and is one of the largest churches in the country. It reports an average weekly attendance of more than 21,000 churchgoers among its six locations throughout Kentuckiana.
