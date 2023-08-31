LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A pop-up charity kicked off September's Hunger Action Month in the Parkland area Thursday.
Dare to Care Food Bank said it's on a mission to fight community hunger. Cars were able to drive up to the pop-up station, and volunteers dropped off food through their window.
Louisville City FC players was out helping deliver food.
"It's important to this community, because we want to see everyone flourish," said Annette Ball, the chief programs officer for Dare to Care. "And in order to be able to do that, we need to have the right food to be able to flourish and grow. So, we're out here giving out healthy foods like sweet potatoes and watermelon and grapes and helping our community out and giving them resources for other services they might find."
Dare to Care said it has 40 mobile pop-up pantries in Kentuckiana each month. About 200 volunteers are expected to help out in September for the many events planned for Hunger Action Month.
