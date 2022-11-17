wide_dogs.jpg

Dogs. File image. 

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're looking to add to your family this holiday season, how about adopting a pet in need?

The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its "Empty the Shelters Holiday Hope" adoption event Dec. 1 to 11, 2022. The nationwide event will include reduced adoption fees to help get homeless pets into loving homes.

Adoptable pets are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped. At least 10 Kentucky shelters are participating in the adoption blitz.

The "Empty the Shelters" event will be hosted at 275+ organizations in 43 states. Nearly 126,000 pets have found loving homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016.

To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org

