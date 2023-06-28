LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Kentucky HIV law is set to go into effect Friday.
And a local group is stepping in to help make sure people are safe and healthy.
Kentucky's "HIV is Not A Crime Coalition" is giving-out free HIV home-test kits in Louisville and Lexington to celebrate House Bill 349.
The bill eliminates two HIV-related felonies and modernizes some of the state's most outdated HIV statutes.
This is the first time the test kits will be passed out legally.
You can pick one up starting at 11 Thursday morning at VOCAL-KY headquarters on 4th and Broadway in Louisville.
