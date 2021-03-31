LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bourbon Blueberry and Brie Bacon Cheeseburger is this year's Kentucky Derby Festival Derby Burger Champion.
Brian Capps of Louisville created it, made with 100% Kentucky Cattlemen's ground beef and topped with brie, thick-cut bacon, a blueberry bourbon sauce and arugula on a brioche bun. He said the inspiration came from a grilled cheese.
“I make my wife a blueberry and brie grilled cheese, which is her favorite thing in the world," Capps said in a news release from the Kentucky Derby Festival. "She asked me to turn it into a burger and submit it for the challenge. So, I made the burger."
Capps' winning recipe will be featured inside area Kroger stores April 21 through Derby weekend. Recipe cards will be available with ingredients for shoppers to make their own Derby Burgers.
It will also be available at 80/20 @ Kaelin's on Newburg Road from April 21 thru May 2. To make a reservation or order online, click here.
Capps won the most online votes in the the tenth year for the competition. It wasn't held in-person this year, as is customary, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information about the contest, including past winners, can be found here.
