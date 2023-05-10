LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven local animal shelters are partnering for a "mega" adoption event in Louisville this weekend.
The Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) and Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) are hosting the event Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at the Kentucky Expo Center.
The more than 100 dogs and puppies available for on-site adoptions will be spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on their vaccinations.
Shelters in attendance include Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND), Animal Care Society, the Hardin County Animal Shelter, Jeffersonville Animal Shelter and Anderson County Care and Control.
Organizers said adoption fees will vary by shelter. Adopters in Jefferson County will also have to pay pet licensing fees.
The event's sponsor, Isaacs & Isaacs Personal Injury Lawyers, will provide each family that adopts a dog a "branded 'Hammer' gift." Darryl "The Hammer" Isaacs will also be on-site for photos.
The event and parking are free. Guests are asked to enter the Expo Center through Gate 4 at Crittenden Drive and Central Avenue. When entering, mention the Lou Adopts event for free parking in Lot J. Visitors can then enter through the Pavilion doors by the parking lot, organizers said.
Food trucks and concessions will also be available on site.
For more information about the adoption event, click here.
