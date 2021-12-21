LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's the season of giving, and many across Kentuckiana are planning to help dozens of families get a warm meal this week for the holidays.
Businesses, community groups and unions are bringing back "Boxes of Love." Volunteers will start organizing the meals at 6 a.m. Thursday on 4th Street Live! in downtown Louisville.
More than 1,500 families in the area will get a turkey and different sides. Those who would like to donate can text BOXES to 51555.
Also in Louisville, Veteran's Club will host a Christmas celebration on Thursday at the Marine House on Pulliam Drive. Lunch will be served from noon until 3 p.m. for free.
In southern Indiana, Harry's Taphouse and Kitchen is trying to help feed as many families as possible.
The downtown Jeffersonville restaurant will give out free take-out Christmas meals on Friday from 9 a.m. until noon, but reservations to pick up the meals are required.
Reservations must be made by 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22. To make one, call the restaurant at (812)-725-1111 or send a message on its Facebook page. Meals are limited to six per family.
