NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – School districts on both sides of the river need to hire dozens of bus drivers this summer.
Rick Cathcart is the assistant director of transportation for the New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation. His team is hiring 10 substitute bus drivers, with the hope of having everyone trained and ready to go for the first day of school.
“Our main priority is to get the kids to and from school safe every day,” he said.
The district has 116 routes, and therefore needs 116 full time bus drivers. Cathcart says seven have retired or left for other positions, so he plans to fill those full time spots with subs. But that means he needs to hire at least 10 new subs.
“First and foremost, it takes somebody that can get along with kids,” said Cathcart. “The best people that we have found to be bus drivers are parents and people that have retired.”
And the substitute drivers are called in fairly regularly.
“We use our subs just about every day,” said Cathcart. “We can’t guarantee the driver will get one, two, three, four, five days a week. But most of our subs run every single day.”
The assistant director said it’s hard for any district to find bus drivers, because “no one really thinks about driving a school bus for a living.” But NAFC Schools raised the starting pay to $20 per hour a couple years ago, and Cathcart said that’s starting to help attract more drivers. If you do the math, Cathcart said most substitute routes are four and a half hours per day, so the driver could make $90 in one day.
If you are interested, you can click here to apply. The district will also provide free training.
Here are details for other districts currently hiring bus drivers:
Greater Clark Community Schools
- Pay ranges from $15 to $20.25 per hour, depending on experience
- Full health, dental, vision benefits
- Paid training
- Click here to apply
JCPS
- $20.75 per hour starting pay for full-time drivers
- Full health insurance and retirement benefits
- Paid training
- Click here to apply
Oldham County Schools
- Hiring at least 12 full-time bus drivers
- $9 per hour during training
- $15.42 per hour once hired
- Click here to apply
Hardin County Schools
- Hiring 25 full-time bus drivers
- $14.41 per hour
- Paid training, full benefits package
- Click here to apply
