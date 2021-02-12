LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Bourbon Festival is back for 2021.
It went virtual for 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, but organizers said they plan to host the event in person in Bardstown this September to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
The festival will look and feel different though, with three days of bourbon and smaller crowds. The capacity is being capped at 2,000 people each day.
Tickets won't go on sale until this summer, but the festival is launching digital gift cards that can be purchased in advance. To purchase one, click here. Tickets cost $10 per day, but $20 three-day general admission tickets will also be available.
The festival is set to run from Sept. 16-19. It includes bourbon sampling, a bourbon barrel relay, happy hours, food, an auction and seminars by master distillers, blenders and tasters.
For more information, click here.
