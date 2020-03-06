LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Colonels held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for its brand new headquarters on South First Street.
The new space is a home for Kentucky Colonels from around the world to gather when they visit the bluegrass state. But it's also a place where they can work to help the community.
"In our new offices, our team of five people will work to fulfill those philanthropic endeavors for all of our colonels around the world," said Lynn Ashton, commanding general for the Kentucky Colonels. "We support homelessness, those with low income, people in crisis, those in need of training, community enhancement, education and historic preservation."
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith presented the Kentucky Colonels with a proclamation from the city and a check.
The Kentucky Colonels is a philanthropic organization comprised of people "passionate about being compassionate." Their fundraising and "Good Works Projects" help organizations all over the state with big and small projects.
The title of Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honor given by the Kentucky Governor to recognize a person's accomplishments and service to the community, state and nation. If a person is commissioned as a Colonel, it is a lifetime appointment. To find out more, CLICK HERE.
