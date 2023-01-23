LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom is introducing a new type of season pass.
The Diamond Pass includes even more perks and benefits, the park said.
Passholders get four, free unrestricted passes to bring a friend, and a free tumbler for free soft drinks and slushies.
It also lets passholders skip the line on some popular attractions and get early access to seating at shows.
The Diamond season passes cost $129.99 and are on sale now.
