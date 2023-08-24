LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids will have the chance to become paleontologists this weekend at the Kentucky Science Center.
It's hosting a sensory-friendly "Diggin' for Dinos" event Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5:30-8 p.m.
Guests will be able to dig for bones and dance with dinosaurs, as they enjoy three floors of exhibits at the center.
To make the environment more sensory-friendly, lights and sounds will be dimmed and softened. There will also be noise-canceling headphones and sensory headphones available.
Tickets cost $20 adults, or $15 for adults who are members of the center, and $25 for children, or $20 for members.
For more information and a link to purchase tickets, click here.
The event is part of the center's Sensory-Friendly No Limits Family Nights, which offer "interactive exploration for families of children with special needs in a sensory-friendly environment." The events are held in the evening, when doors close to the public, to allow for limited capacity.
More sensory-friendly family nights are planned. "Fun with Frosty" will be held Dec. 2, and "A New Hue" will be held March 2, 2024.
For more information about the program, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.