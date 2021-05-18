LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 1,700 households have registered for the Kentucky Science Center's Community Access Membership, according to a news release Tuesday.
The program provides a free family level membership to participants in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program or the Women Infants Children supplemental nutrition program.
Access to the science center in downtown Louisville is offered free of charge to participating families from any state.
"We've always believed in the idea of 'Science for All' that science education should be available to everyone regardless of socioeconomic status or ability to pay," Mike Norman, CEO of the Kentucky Science Center, said in a news release. "Programs like this help us put that belief into practice in a truly powerful way."
To apply for the Community Access Membership, click here.
