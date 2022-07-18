LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new partnership is bringing pet care to low-income communities in Louisville.
The Kentucky Humane Society's "CARE-A-Van" is a mobile veterinary clinic that provides low-cost pet wellness services to cats and dogs.
Low-cost services available include microchipping, flea and tick preventatives, nail trims, heartworm tests and shots, such as rabies and Bordetella.
The clinic was set up at the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center on Monday, and will be back on Tuesday. KHS will set up the clinic in the city's west end two days each month, but is set up in different communities throughout the area each week.
"A lot of communities lack access to affordable pet care," said Sara Brown-Meehan, with KHS. "So we can bring these caravans into these communities so that they can get the pet services they need."
The mobile clinic runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Services are available by appointment only.
To search for an appointment and a clinic close to you, click here.
Pricing varies based on pet type and service. Vaccine packages for dogs start at $34 for puppies and $37 for dogs. Cat wellness vaccine packages cost $22 for kittens and $27 for cats. Microchipping costs $27, nail trims cost $15 and heartworm tests cost $11.
Pricing for available services can be found by clicking here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.