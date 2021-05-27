LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger is launching a sweepstakes with big prizes up for grabs for customers who are vaccinated.
Five people will win $1 million and 10 people will win free groceries for a year as part of the company's #CommunityImmunity giveaway, the company announced Thursday.
"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO said.
Kroger is expected announce more information next week on how to enter and the prizes.
President Joe Biden has a goal of 70% of the country receiving their first dose by the Fourth of July. In Kentucky, 46% of the population is vaccinated so far, according to the state's online dashboard.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.