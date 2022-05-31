LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures rise, so does the cost of cooling your home.
The application window for help paying that utility bill opened in Louisville on Tuesday. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, will take applications through June 17 or until the money runs out.
The federally-funded program provides families one-time assistance of up to $200, but there are income limitations.
Applicants must be Jefferson County residents with a household income at or below 150% of the federal poverty guidelines. For example, the gross income for a family of four cannot exceed about $3,400 a month.
The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, which houses the program, said residents can apply regardless of their utility bill status. If approved, the money will go directly to the utility company.
Those interested in applying have to schedule an appointment to do so. To schedule an appointment, click here. Appointments can also be made by calling (502) 991-8391.
Organizers said applicants should drop off their required LIHEAP documents and the application packet to the LIHEAP location they select when making an appointment. To download the application packet, click here. Required documents include:
- Proof of a Social Security Number or Green Card (Permanent Residence card) for each household member
- Proof of income for every household member from the previous month, such as a Food Stamp letter, pay stub, or proof of $0 income. Organizers said those with no income should fill out a Zero Income form at the drop box location. The form can also be downloaded by clicking here.
- Most current electric bill or statement if electric is included in rent, the account number and name on the electric bill account.
There are seven LIHEAP locations with drop boxes for the spring 2022 program:
- South Central Neighborhood Place: 4255 Hazelwood Avenue
- Neighborhood Place Ujima: 3610 Bohne Avenue
- Bridges of Hope Neighborhood Place: 1411 Algonquin Parkway
- Newburg Community Center: 4810 Exeter Avenue
- Cane Run Neighborhood Place: 3410 Lees Lane
- Northwest Neighborhood Place: 4018 West Market Street
- East End drop box, Louisville Metro Police Eighth Division lobby: 2927 Goose Creek Road
For more information about eligibility guidelines for LIHEAP, click here. There is also a helpline available by calling (502) 991-8391 or click here for assistance.
