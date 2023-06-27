LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People can celebrate the Fourth of July at Slugger Field with the Louisville Bats.
The Louisville Bats will host its Independence Eve Celebration on Monday, July 3. Fans are encouraged to watch a baseball game and stay for a fireworks show after the game.
The Bats (40-33) will face off against the Indianapolis Indians (33-41) with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the Fourth of July Celebration, click here. For more information about the Louisville Bats, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.