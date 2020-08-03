LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is expanding its curbside pickup hours to include some evenings and Saturdays at all 17 library locations.
The new hours took effect Aug. 3. Specific curbside hours vary by branch and are listed below. The new hours can also be be found online at LFPL.org/curbside.
Patrons must place items on hold in the online catalog to take advantage of curbside service. An email notification will be sent when the items are ready for pickup. Patrons must call 502-574-1611 to schedule a pick-up time.
Borrowed items can be returned via the Library’s book drops on days of operation. Returned items will be quarantined for a minimum of 72 hours before being processed, to ensure they are safe to be shelved or checked out again.
CURBSIDE HOURS:
MAIN BRANCH - 301 York St.
Mon-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
BON AIR - 2816 Del Rio Pl.
Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
CRESCENT HILL - 2762 Frankfort Ave.
Mon, Tue 10-7; Wed-Sat 10-4
FAIRDALE - 10620 W. Manslick Rd.
Mon, Thu 11-7; Tue,Wed 11-4; Fri,Sat 11-4
HIGHLANDS-SHELBY PARK – 1250 Bardstown Rd.
Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
IROQUOIS - 601 West Woodlawn Ave.
Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
JEFFERSONTOWN - 10635 Watterson Tr.
Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
MIDDLETOWN - 200 N Juneau Dr.
Tue, Wed 12-7; Thu-Sat 10-4; Closed Mon.
NEWBURG - 4800 Exeter Ave.
Mon-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
NORTHEAST - 15 Bellevoir Cir.
Mon, Tue 10-4; Wed,Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
PORTLAND - 3305 Northwestern Pkwy
Mon 10-4; Tue-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
ST. MATTHEWS - 3940 Grandview Ave.
Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
SHAWNEE - 3912 West Broadway
Mon, Wed 11-6:30; Tue, Thu-Sat 11-4
SHIVELY - 3920 Dixie Hwy.
Mon-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
SOUTH CENTRAL - 7300 Jefferson Blvd.
Mon-Thu 10-7; Fri,Sat 10-4
SOUTHWEST - 9725 Dixie Hwy.
Mon-Thu 10-6:30; Fri,Sat 10-4
WESTERN - 604 South Tenth St.
Mon, Tue 10-6; Wed-Sat 10
