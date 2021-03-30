LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dinosaur-themed safari will debut in Louisville this spring.
The Louisville Mega Cavern will host the Dino Safari, an exhibition that includes a dozen of life-size animatronic moving dinosaurs, from April 9 to May 2.
Created by Imagine Exhibitions alongside of paleontologist Dr. Gregory Erickson, the mile drive-thru trip is estimated to take visitors 30-40 minutes to complete through the underground passageway.
"Families can join us for a safe COVID-friendly experience unlike anything Louisville Mega Cavern has ever seen," Charles Park, executive vice president of Louisville Mega Cavern, said in a news release. "We have the wonderful opportunity of partnering with Imagine Exhibitions and our team is excited to welcome our dinosaur friends down under for the first time."
Louisville Mega Cavern and Imagine Exhibitions will take families on an adventure to learn how prehistoric dinosaurs...Posted by Louisville Mega Cavern on Tuesday, March 30, 2021
The experience is intended to offer an educational perspective on prehistoric times. Guests, who can preorder tickets for contactless admission, will be guided through "Pangea National Park" with an audio tour.
"Our animatronic dinosaurs transport visitors to a land of prehistoric proportions," said Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions.
Visitors can purchase passes ahead of time for $49.95 per vehicle, which can include up to seven passengers.
Each vehicle receives a "Survival Pack" that contains a scavenger hunt.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.