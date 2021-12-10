LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kindness Club at Ascension Catholic School prepared 144 blankets to be given to Louisville's homeless community.
The blankets will be handed out this weekend.
On each blanket, students attached a handwritten letter of encouragement. The club is made up of about 40 kindergarten and 8th graders who together raised $1,000 for the blankets.
The program is a part of a nationwide movement called "Blankets of Hope."
Ascension is one of over 200 schools across 39 states participating in the movement to spread kindness.
