LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo is offering its patrons a chance to get up close and personal with a sloth.
According to a news release, zoo visitors can take part in "sloth experience sessions." Tickets for the sessions went on sale Wednesday morning. Next year's sessions start in February, and are expected to fill up quickly.
WDRB checked the sign-up page and found that several sessions have already been booked, but there are still a few available.
"Each sloth experience includes the opportunity to participate with Zoo staff in preparing the sloth's diet and visiting Sunni in her indoor exhibit," the news release states. "Guests will get to talk with keeper staff about the sloths, have the opportunity for a photo with Sunni, as well as receive a special keepsake from the experience."
Sessions will take place from Friday - Sunday afternoons, at 1:30 p.m. Guests are required to be at the MetaZoo by 1:20 p.m. The sessions last from 30-45 minutes. Tickets are $80 per person, and can be purchased as an add-on option with a general admission ticket or purchased separately with a Zoo membership.
To sign up for a session, click here.
"This experience is open to guests ages 6 and older only," the news release states. "It accommodates up to four individuals. The experience is rain or shine; no refunds or exchanges. All activities are subject to approval by Sunni, of course. At this time, this is the only behind-the-scenes experience or tour available for purchase."
