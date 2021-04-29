LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy spring filled with home improvements has Lowe's searching for more workers.
The company said it is looking to hire about 550 more part- and full-time employees across its Louisville stores.
The big push is happening on Lowe's National Hiring Day next Tuesday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its stores.
Open positions include cashiers, retail associates, stockers, drivers and supervisors. Candidates must be 18 or older. Lowe's provides benefits for full- and part-time positions, including competitive pay, health, welfare and financial benefits, health care and insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and tuition assistance.
No reservations or resumes for the hiring event are required, but interested applicants can RSVP and find more information by clicking here.
