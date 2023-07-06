LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lynn Family Stadium wants to break a record for World's Largest Pajama Party, and the public is invited to help out.
Lynn Family Stadium is partnering with Make-a-Wish to host Pajama Jam on Saturday, September 23. The proceeds will go to help grant the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions.
Guests are invited to wear their PJ's as organizers hope to break the current record for World's Largest Pajama Party, which had 2404 attendees.
It will be a day full of bed racing, Pillow Olympics, a foam party, photo booths and other fun activities. The Fan Zone will also be open with interactive inflatables, vendors and concessions.
Tickets are on sale now for $15. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
