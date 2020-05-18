LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Agencies can start applying today for pandemic help from Metro Council.
The Metro Council COVID-19 Relief Fund was developed to help organizations deal with the spike in demand for services. Metro Council voted to approve the $2.7 million relief package in March.
Non-profit recipients or metro administered programs in Jefferson County that provide food or housing assistance programs are eligible to apply. Applications will be reviewed weekly by a five-person panel made up of representatives from the Mayor's office, Metro Council and the Metro United Way. The funds are made possible from donations from residents.
To learn more about the relief fund and its guidelines, CLICK HERE.
To submit an application, CLICK HERE.
