LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro United Way wants to encourage young people to read, so the organization plans to send books directly to families.
It's part of the organization's initiative called Louisville Growing Readers (LGR). According to a news release, it will help families build "in-home libraries" that will get children into the habit of reading every day. Families that take part will receive four books a week for 25 weeks during the program period.
Participants will also have access to more than 400 books through Louisville’s digital library.
"Our overall goal is to increase children’s daily habit of reading which sets them up for success in school and life," Adria Johnson, president and CEO of Metro United Way said in the release. "This happens through book distribution in families’ homes, parent engagement and embedding a culture of reading; and the more children we reach the more children achieve this goal."
The books focus less on dense text and more on "sight words - a critical emergent-reader skill - and most deliberately include illustrations that support the text to help readers understand the content at the foundational level."
Families interested in participating can register through program partners, including Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS), or by clicking here.
The books in the program are also available online for free to anyone in the community by clicking here.
