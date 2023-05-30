LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 14th annual Mike's Carwash "Get a Wash, Give a Future" fundraiser was held on May 20, raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
On Saturday, May 20, all Mike's Carwash locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio donated half of their proceeds from the sale that day to the youth mentoring program. In total, Mike's Carwash raised more than $87,000 the company said in a news release.
“It’s difficult to put into words how grateful we are to our incredible customers for supporting this year’s Big Brothers Big Sisters fundraiser ever,” Joe Dahm, President of Mike’s Carwash said in a news release. “Get a Wash, Give a Future has always been a special event for everyone at Mike’s Carwash. And, as usual, our customers responded with a truly special outpouring of love and support for a wonderful organization.”
The money raised during "Get a Wash, Give a Future" fundraiser was donated to seven local Big Brothers Big Sisters chapters.
Big Brothers Big Sisters matches children, called "littles," with adult mentors, called "bigs" for 100 years, to prove that caring role models make a difference in a child's life.
